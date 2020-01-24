"The Soul of Care: The Moral Education of a Husband and Doctor" (Encore Presentation)

Related Program: 
"The Soul of Care: The Moral Education of a Husband and Doctor"

  Aired Monday, January 20, 2020
Our guest, Dr. Arthur Kleinman of Harvard University, is an acclaimed and influential scholar-writer on the topics of psychiatry, anthropology, global health, and cultural issues in medicine. He's also the author of "The Illness Narratives: Suffering, Healing, and the Human Condition," which has long been taught in many U.S. medical schools. Dr. Kleinman joins us to discuss his new book, a work of both memoir and scholarship that stems from the pivotal decade or so during which he cared for his late wife. The book is called "The Soul of Care: The Moral Education of a Husband and a Doctor." Per a starred review in Booklist: "[Kleinman] reminds us of the moral responsibility to provide care and describes care as the 'human glue' which binds together families and communities. Beyond this connection, he contends that individual caregivers can discover purpose, revelation, and gratification in tending to others. Much more than a sad story about suffering, loss, and an inevitably downhill disease, Kleinman's graceful narrative provides the sort of tonic that society sorely needs."

Medicine
healthcare
Memoir and Autobiography
John Henning Schumann
Caregiving
Alzheimer's Disease
Dementia
End of Life Decisions

