"To Start a War: How the Bush Administration Took America into Iraq"

Tuesday, August 4th
  Aired on Tuesday, August 4th.
Robert Draper is our guest; he is a writer at large for The New York Times Magazine and a contributing writer to National Geographic. His many books include the bestselling "Dead Certain: The Presidency of George W. Bush." His new book, which he tells us about, is "To Start a War: How the Bush Administration Took America into Iraq." As was noted of this work by The Los Angeles Times: "The serial mistruths, mistakes, and misperceptions about Iraq's supposed weapons of mass destruction and alleged support for Al Qaeda are laid out in devastating detail in Robert Draper's authoritative new book.... Draper has written a compelling narrative of just how calamitous an ideology-first approach to fact-finding can be in the White House, and why Americans were so badly deluded.... The most comprehensive account yet of that smoldering wreck of foreign policy, one that haunts us today."

