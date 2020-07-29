State Question to End Repeat Sentence Penalties for Nonviolent Crimes Qualifies for November Ballot

An initiative petition seeking to end the use of sentence enhancements for repeat, nonviolent offenses is eligible for Oklahoma’s November ballot.

State Question 805 cleared a 10-day period without being challenged. Supporters gathered around 260,000 signatures and had more than 248,000 counted, well in excess of the roughly 178,000 required.

Yes on 805 President Sarah Edwards said Oklahomans in prison for nonviolent offenses serve sentences 70% to 80% longer than prisoners in other states, and enhancements may be a driver of that disparity.

"In other states that use these sentence enhancements, it’s used generally around one out of five times, whereas in Oklahoma, it’s typically used four out of five times," Edwards said.

Despite reforms in the past few years, Oklahoma still has the second-highest incarceration rate in the U.S.

Edwards said ending nonviolent sentence enhancements would not only reduce the amount of time people spend in prison, but also free up money to address underlying issues.

"We’re spending over half a billion dollars a year on a system that’s not working when we could be utilizing millions — and possibly hundreds of millions — of dollars for education, for mental health treatment, job training," Edwards said.

A conservative think tank estimated State Question 805 could save Oklahoma up to $186 million over the next decade, but the Oklahoma Department of Corrections disputes that estimate, saying it is high and does not account for the agency's budget shortfall and maintenance needs.

Oklahoma Prisons
State Question 805

Analysis Projects $142M in Savings from Sentence Reforms, But Department of Corrections Disagrees

By Jun 17, 2020

A conservative think tank is making the case for a ballot initiative that would do away with repeat offender sentence enhancements for nonviolent crimes.

The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs found enhancements were applied 80% of the time, despite district attorneys saying they’re used selectively. OCPA Executive Vice President Trent England said people convicted of petty crime or struggling with addiction shouldn’t go to prison for decades.

Oklahoma Group Submits Signatures for Sentencing Question

By Jun 2, 2020
Courtesy

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group seeking to reduce Oklahoma’s high prison incarceration rate delivered more than 260,000 signatures to the state on Monday as part of its effort to get a state question on the ballot.

Volunteers with Yes on 805 delivered the boxes to the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s Office. They need about 178,000 signatures of registered voters to qualify the question for a statewide ballot. The governor will set the date of the election once the signatures have been counted.

Visitation Suspended At All Oklahoma Prisons Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

By Jul 23, 2020
Oklahoma Department of Corrections

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections cancelled visitation at all state prisons over the weekend following an outbreak at the Lexington Correctional Center, where 87 inmates inside one housing unit tested positive in the last 24 hours. All of the inmates reported no symptoms prior to testing and were placed in isolation, the agency said in a press release.