Army Corps of Engineers continues to release 250,000 cubic feet of water per second fromKeystone Dam into the Arkansas River and this level is expected to hold steady through Sunday,May 26. It is highly recommended that all people who live near the Arkansas River continue topay attention to local officials and news coverage, listen to weather radios, be observant of localweather apps. All residents should stay out of the water, adhere to traffic diversions, and maintaina close watch on children. With more rain anticipated to move through the weekend, Tulsa area, residents should remain vigilant and avoid water in the roadways as the ground is saturated withwater and creeks are full. Use caution when approaching barricades and do not drive around them. The barricades are used to close of the road that present hazards from water overtopping the surface. Cars may be swept away in just two inches of water.