Stitt Names 1st Woman to Head Department of Ag

Governor-elect Kevin Stitt announced today his nominationof Blayne Arthur as the next Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture, a position that will require State Senate confirmation.

KEVIN STITT: “Blayne Arthur is a deeply respected leader in Oklahoma agriculture, known for her excellence in public service, her entrepreneurial spirit, and her passion mentoring youth. As Secretary of Agriculture, Blayne will play a critical role in Oklahoma’s Turnaround by providing sound policy counsel to advance rural Oklahoma and in listening to and building consensus among our state’s diverse community of farmers and ranchers. I look forward to working with Blayne as our administration seeks to expand commerce and make hard decisions to set Oklahoma’s next generation up for tremendous success. ”

Blayne Arthur currently serves as the Executive Director of the Oklahoma 4-H Foundation. Prior to her time at the foundation, Arthur worked for the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry for 8 years and served as Deputy Commissioner from 2012 to 2016. Alongside her husband and two young children, Arthur also runs a farm and family business, providing show cattle for young future farmers and ranchers involved in 4-H and FFA.