Our guest is Dr. Ina Park, who's an associate professor at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine, a Medical Consultant at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Division of STD Prevention), and the Medical Director of the California Prevention Training Center. She joins us to discuss her important, readable, and path-breaking new book, "Strange Bedfellows: Adventures in the Science, History, and Surprising Secrets of STDS." As was noted of this work in a starred review in Kirkus: "Fans of witty, meticulously researched chronicles of intriguing popular science topics -- think Mary Roach -- will devour this fluid mixture of scholarship and levity. A fresh, funny, sex-positive book that effectively destigmatizes sexual disease."