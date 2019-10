On this edition of ST, we present a new installmwent in our popular Museum Confidential podcast series (which just began its third season). This time out, we learn about a **new** book from Dr. Seuss, which is just out, and which is based on an unfinished collection of notes and sketches that the brillitant children's book author and illustrator (who died in 1991) left behind in a drawer. The book, called "The Horse Museum," is a love letter to museums as well as a primer on art history.