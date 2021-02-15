With Supplies Choked, Oklahoma Regulators Lift Production Caps On Natural Gas Wells

Oklahoma Corporation Commission Public Utility Division Director Brandy Wreath (left) testifies at an emergency meeting Monday about temporarily raising prorationing limits on natural gas wells to help with increase supply during the winter storm.

With natural gas in short supply for power plants amid a severe winter storm, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission lifted production limits on certain wells in an emergency meeting on Monday.

Limits on top-producing gas wells will be increased from 50% to 100% of open flow for the next 14 days. Public Utility Division Director Brandy Wreath said it won’t entirely alleviate strain on the electric grid, but it will help.

"It was just one arrow in the quiver, so to speak, that if we could get this limitation lifted, even if that helps one small system or one customer it is worth it to get this done because the conversation with everybody has been one of without being dramatic, we’re talking about actual lives at stake here," Wreath said.

Prolonged temperatures below freezing across a swath of the central U.S. put a strain on the electric grid managed by the Southwest Power Pool across 14 states. The organization briefly told utilities early Monday afternoon to turn to rolling blackouts.

Wreath said it may also be appropriate for the corporation commission to direct companies that store, transport and distribute natural gas to focus their operations on life, health and welfare. 

"Prioritizing human life and safety, which would, of course, be end users for heating, generation of electricity to maintain electric service for heat, and that is something that has come up in discussions with numerous industry personnel," Wreath said.

Wreath said similar orders have been issued in other states. 

Winter weather
Oil and Gas
Oklahoma Corporation Commission

Related Content

Gas, Electric Outages Likely Across Region As Fuel Supplies Dwindle From Record Cold

By 5 hours ago
Southwest Power Pool

This is a developing story.

Utility providers say Oklahomans could experience outages, both planned and unplanned, in gas and electric service.

"Persistent and extreme cold weather has led to region-wide electricity use that exceeds available generation across the Southwest Power Pool service territory," said SPP, the regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in a service area spanning 14 states, including all of Oklahoma, in a statement.

Winter Storm Continues For Green Country With Snow And Extreme Low Temperatures

By 8 hours ago
National Weather Service

The Tulsa area has entered a second week of severe winter weather, with snow, heavy winds and record-breaking low temperatures.

"Winds will remain breezy from the north today, and with highs in the single digits across all but far southeast Oklahoma and the Arkansas River Valley, dangerously low wind chills will remain a problem through today and tonight," the National Weather Service Tulsa office said Monday morning. "Current values are approaching 30 below zero near the Kansas border," with Tulsa reaching 21 degrees below zero.

Don't Expect Dramatic Recovery For Oklahoma Energy Industry In 2021

By 13 hours ago

Oil still has an outsized influence on Oklahoma’s economy, and the outlook for 2021 is less than inspiring.

Oil and Gas Journal forecasts an 8% increase in domestic oil consumption as the U.S. economy is expected to grow 5%. Oil demand fell 12% in 2020, however, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

"The total oil demand will not be fully recovered this year. But next year, it’s expected to be fully recovered, next year," said Oil and Gas Journal Managing Editor of Economics Conglin Xu.