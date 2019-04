65 boxes weighing a total of 1,225 pounds of prescription medications are collected in a Tulsa area drug take-back event this past Saturday. It’s designed to keep unwanted, unused, expired drugs out of the trash stream and volunteer Linda Johnston says out of the hands of potential abusers. She says don’t become an ‘unwitting drug dealer’ in your own home.

Statistics show many of the drugs abused by young people and others come from home medicine cabinets or the homes of friends.