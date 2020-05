The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 74 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total since March 6 to 4,201.

Six new deaths were also reported Wednesday, and 253 Oklahomans have now died of COVID-19 since March 18.

One death happened in the past day. The rest happened between Saturday and Monday. Four deaths were in Oklahoma County. Three people were women 65 and older; the fourth was a man between 50 and 64 years old.

Oklahoma County now leads the state with 40 deaths. The two other deaths were in Cleveland and Creek counties.