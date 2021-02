Public bodies in Oklahoma could have the ability to meet virtually again sometime next week.

The state Senate brough Senate Bill 1031 directly to the floor and passed it on a 45–0 vote Wednesday to reinstate that provision, sending the measure to the House for consideration.

The ability to meet virtually expired in November. The legislation sets a new expiration date of Feb. 15, 2022, or no more than 30 days after the governor’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ends, whichever is first.