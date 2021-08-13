Tulsa City Council To Consider New Mask Requirement In Special Meeting

By 33 minutes ago

The Tulsa City Council will hold a special meeting Monday night to consider a new citywide mask mandate.

The original mask requirement expired at the end of April and was instituted in July 2020. It first applied to adults, then anyone 10 or older.

Councilors Lori Decter Wright, Vanessa Hall-Harper and Kara Joy McKee are proposing a mask requirement for anyone 4 years old or older, citing a high local rate of COVID transmission, low vaccination rate, strained hospital system and mounting calls for action.

Enforcement of the proposed mask requirement would be through city trespass laws, meaning, for example, a business must call the police if someone not wearing a mask refuses to leave.

Tags: 
Tulsa City Council
COVID-19

Related Content

Oklahoma Children's Hospital: COVID Admissions 'Increasing Rapidly'; Some Kids On Ventilators

By 5 hours ago
Oklahoma Children's Hospital at OU Health.

Officials from Oklahoma Children's Hospital at OU Health on Thursday painted a dire picture of how they're handling a rise in COVID-19 admissions.

"Across the state today, there were 52 pediatric patients admitted to hospitals," said Dr. Stephanie DeLeon, a pediatric hospitalist, at a Thursday rally on the hospital's grounds. "One week ago, there [were] 36. Two weeks ago, there were 25. This number is increasing rapidly, and we as pediatricians are worried about the kids in our community."

Internal Documents Reveal Health Officials' Bleak Outlook On Oklahoma's COVID Hospitalizations

By Catherine Sweeney 12 hours ago
Jackie Fortier / StateImpact Oklahoma

As coronavirus hospitalizations surge past 1,000 daily, Oklahoma health officials are raising concerns that the state’s hospital services are strained with no solution in sight.

In a weekly update to state agencies, the Oklahoma State Department of Health designated the state’s hospital system as “unstable,” stating that, “Services (are) disrupted and no solution (is) identified or in progress.”

Parents, Physicians Sue Stitt Over Oklahoma School Mask Mandate Ban

By Associated Press 12 hours ago
Oklahoma State Medical Association

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Parents of schoolchildren joined the Oklahoma State Medical Association on Thursday in filing a lawsuit seeking to overturn a state law banning mask requirements in public schools.

“This is not a political stance; it is about public health and common sense,” medical association President Dr. Mary Clarke said in a statement. “If schools can send students home for a lice infection, they should have the latitude and ability to issue a mask mandate.”