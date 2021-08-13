Tulsa City Council To Consider New Mask Requirement In Special Meeting

The Tulsa City Council will hold a special meeting Monday night to consider a new citywide mask mandate.

The original mask requirement expired at the end of April and was instituted in July 2020. It first applied to adults, then anyone 10 or older.

Councilors Lori Decter Wright, Vanessa Hall-Harper and Kara Joy McKee are proposing a mask requirement for anyone 4 years old or older, citing a high local rate of COVID transmission, low vaccination rate, strained hospital system and mounting calls for action.

Enforcement of the proposed mask requirement would be through city trespass laws, meaning, for example, a business must call the police if someone not wearing a mask refuses to leave.