Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening Biden, Congress

By Associated Press 14 minutes ago

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Tulsa man has pleaded guilty to sending emails to a Tulsa television station threatening to kill President Joe Biden, members of Congress and their families.

Court records show John Jacob Ahrens, 58, pleaded guilty Thursday to threatening the president and two counts of interstate communication with a threat to injure.

In a signed statement, Ahrens said he had no plea agreement, but pleaded guilty on his attorney’s advice in hopes of a lenient sentence.

“My attorney told me I was unlikely to prevail at trial and that entering a plea of guilty and taking responsibility for my actions would likely result in lesser punishment,”

He faces up to 15 years in prison when sentenced, according to the document. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 22, according to federal prosecutors.

Ahrens was arrested June 18 after sending emails to KOTV that said he would kill the president and unnamed others if he did not receive an unspecified amount of money. Station personnel notified the FBI of the emails.

Tags: 
Tulsa
crime
President Joe Biden

Related Content

Man Sentenced To 3 Life Terms For Crash That Killed Moore High School Runners

By Associated Press 22 hours ago

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man convicted of crashing his pickup truck into members of a high school cross country team, killing three and injuring several others, was sentenced Thursday to three life sentences.

Cleveland County District Judge Lori Walkley ordered Max Leroy Townsend, 58, to serve the life sentences consecutively, making it unlikely he will ever be released from prison. Townsend, wearing orange jail coveralls and with his hands and feet shackled, showed little reaction.

Former TPD Officer Who Pleaded Guilty In Gun Straw Buyer Case Sentenced To 5 Years Probation

By Aug 10, 2021
File photo

A former Tulsa Police officer who pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil sentenced Latoya Dythe, 27, on Tuesday. In April, Dythe pleaded guilty to conspiracy to make a false statement to a firearms dealer and to false statement to a firearms dealer.

TPD Arrests 5 For 2-Week String Of Car Thefts In South Tulsa Area

By Aug 6, 2021
Facebook / Tulsa Police Department

Tulsa Police have arrested five people — three of them under 18 — in connection with the theft of several luxury cars from homes in south Tulsa, Jenks and Bixby.

Lt. Chase Calhoun said they’re part of a group that’s stolen as many as 25 cars over the past two weeks.

"Based on the interview with some of these suspects, information was provided that they are actually targeting these vehicles in these certain areas because there are a lot of vehicles being left unlocked with the keys inside," Calhoun said.