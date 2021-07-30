Tulsa Transit Changing Operators For Turley Shuttle

By 52 minutes ago

Tulsa Transit's Turley Shuttle, currently operated by Pelivan, will be driven by First Transit starting in August.
Credit Tulsa Transit

New drivers are taking over Tulsa Transit’s Turley Shuttle starting next month.

After the initial operator, Pelivan, asked for an 18% cost increase for its second year running the north Tulsa service, Tulsa Transit turned to another contractor, First Transit. First Transit said it can run the shuttles on their current schedule of every 30 minutes Monday through Saturday through June 2022 for just under $95,000.

While Tulsa Transit will now have to cover vehicles, fuel and maintenance, the combined cost will still be less than Pelivan’s proposal.

The shuttle replaced the north Tulsa community’s fixed-route service. That ended with the launch of the Aero bus rapid transit line, which doesn’t go as far north as the old buses did.

While Turley Shuttle ridership has grown since March, Tulsa Transit General Manager Ted Rieck said it’s still not as popular as he’d like.

"We think it connects the right dots. If you live in that part of town, you can get to the health department, you can get to recreation, you can get to grocery, you can get to our mainline service. So, you'd think it would be a home run, but — so we need to keep looking at that and seeing what improvements we need to make," Rieck said.

Rieck said there’s still plenty of interest in extending Aero farther north on Peoria Avenue.

"But to do the BRT extension would be a pretty good cost, and I think the board would like to see some participation from the county. Even for the current shuttle, we would like to see some participation from the county as well, but those are conversations we'll have to have in the coming months," Rieck said.

The Turley Shuttle runs between O’Brien Park and the Tulsa Health Department at 56th Street North.

Tags: 
Tulsa Transit
Turley

Related Content

Tulsa Transit Saw Sharp Drop In Ridership In Fiscal Year 2021, Even As Pandemic Briefly Waned

By Jul 27, 2021
Tulsa Transit

Tulsa Transit is trying to sort out how much of a steep decline in ridership the past fiscal year is due to COVID-19.

According to a survey, 40% of bus riders said their travel needs changed during the pandemic, but 70% expected to be back to their normal routines in a year. That's not bearing out in monthly ridership numbers for FY21, all of which fell below projections and just once topped the same month a year before.

Overall ridership from July 2020 through June 2021 was less than two-thirds what it was the 12 months prior.

Tulsa Transit Route 969, Workforce Express Network, Going Fare-Free Through Dec. 31

By Jun 15, 2021
Tulsa Transit

The new Tulsa Transit circuit route serving north Tulsa will be free to ride effective Monday and lasting through the end of 2021.

Route 969, or the Workforce Express Network, "was developed to support and increase economic development in the North Tulsa area," the transit agency said in a news release. "Tulsa Transit is offering free fares June 21 through December 31 to help riders understand the route, the areas it serves and how it can help those who are in need of transportation."

Tulsa Transit Studies Bus Access For Homeless

By Elizabeth Caldwell May 3, 2021

Tulsa Transit Authority says they are trying to improve access to public transportation for the homeless.

Staff at Tulsa Transit studied how the bus is working for the homeless by assessing routes from places like shelters and encampments to medical facilities.

Assistant Director for Service Development Chase Phillips said knowing the time spent on a ride was critical to understanding problems. 