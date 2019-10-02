Tulsans Tour Minneapolis

More than 100 Tulsa business, civic, and government leaders are in Minneapolis for an intercity visit. The Regional Chamber of Commerce organized the trip. CEO Mike Neal says the Tulsans are looking at what Minneapolis is doing in economic, downtown, and river development. He says the Minnesota city is great at regionalism and has done a good job of downtown development to help attract and keep companies.

Neal says Tulsa is also looking at drawing more corporate headquarters, something else Minneapolis does well. The Tulsans wrap up the visit Friday.