Visitation Suspended At All Oklahoma Prisons Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

By 44 minutes ago
  • The state prison in Lexington, Oklahoma, where the Department of Corrections reported at least 87 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
    The state prison in Lexington, Oklahoma, where the Department of Corrections reported at least 87 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
    Oklahoma Department of Corrections

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections cancelled visitation at all state prisons over the weekend following an outbreak at the Lexington Correctional Center, where 87 inmates inside one housing unit tested positive in the last 24 hours. All of the inmates reported no symptoms prior to testing and were placed in isolation, the agency said in a press release.

Earlier this week, state health officials tested 185 inmates quarantined together after two housed in the unit tested positive for coronavirus during hospital visits.

As a precaution, the agency said it was requesting the health department test inmates at the adjoining Lexington Assessment and Reception Center, which is where all new inmates enter the state prison system.

In April, the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma warned that the state prison system was unprepared to deal with the pandemic. 

Tags: 
oklahoma department of corrections
Oklahoma Prisons
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

ACLU Suspects Okla. Correctional Facilities Unprepared For Increasing Virus Risk

By Apr 30, 2020
InmateAid.com

The Oklahoma chapter of the American Civil Liberties Association has alleged that Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow are knowingly downplaying the risk of the coronavirus to both staff and people in custody at the state's correctional facilities.

Department of Corrections Cancels Visitation at all Oklahoma Facilities

By Mar 14, 2020

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has canceled all visitation and all volunteer access to facilities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among staff, inmates and volunteers.

The action took effect Friday at 6 p.m. DOC officials said they are closely adhering to guidelines set by the American Correctional Association, Oklahoma State Department of Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep the illness from being introduced in state facilities.

As COVID-19 Risk Grows in Prisons, Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board May Streamline Commutations

By Apr 13, 2020

Updated April 13, 7 p.m. 

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board could speed up the commutation process because of COVID-19.

Executive Director Steven Bickley said during a meeting on Monday they would try to get the turnaround time for commutation applications down to 30 days.