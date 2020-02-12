Related Program: 
"Walk Out of the Woods: A Physician's Story of Addiction, Depression, Hope, and Recovery"

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Adam B. Long, who works in the Pediatric Palliative Care Unit at Indiana University's Riley Hospital for Children. He joins us to discuss his new memoir, "Walk Out of the Woods: A Physician's Story of Addiction, Depression, Hope, and Recovery." As was noted of this book by Library Journal: "[Hill] shares a deeply personal story...in an effort to improve access, treatment options, and resources for all affected by similar conditions. Writing from firsthand experience, he relates feelings of extreme turmoil as well as the disappointments he faced in seeking treatment, emphasizing throughout the important role empathy plays in the process of healing and understanding the suffering of others with addiction issues.... Hill's engaging memoir comes with lessons for students and those working primarily in the medical field."

