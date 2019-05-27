A Whole Lotta Water!

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has increased the release from Keystone Dam to 275,000 cubic feet per second. The increase flow will cause additional flooding through Tulsa County and downstream.

Residents are advised to stay away from floodwater and standing waters as they can be dangerous. Tulsa Police are patrolling neighborhoods that have already been evacuated in the Tulsa city limits to thwart looters and keep homes secure.

Those returning to their homes where the power was disconnected are advised to call an electrician for the inspection of weather heads and for any repairs.

Current sand bag locations in the Tulsa metro are:

Tulsa – Oral Roberts University Mabee Center parking lot, 7777 S. Lewis Ave., open 24/7

Jenks – Jenks Softball Field, 1701 N. Birch St.

For the Jenks location, bags are available to fill, but the public is responsible to bring their own shovel(s). The weekend hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.