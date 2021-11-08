Beyond the "Bad Art Friend"

We hear the word "viral" a lot. But very few things actually go viral. One recent exception is "Who Is the Bad Art Friend?," a lengthy feature that ran last month in The New York Times Magazine. The story identifies a heated dispute between two writers involving Facebook...and a kidney donation. The piece also explores the question, "Who owns our personal stories?" Journalist Sarah Cascone joins us to discuss a related legal battle involving Andy Warhol and Prince. It's complicated.