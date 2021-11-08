© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
mc_podcast_graphic.jpg
Museum Confidential

Beyond the "Bad Art Friend"

Published November 8, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST

Museum Confidential Podcast: S6E5

We hear the word "viral" a lot. But very few things actually go viral. One recent exception is "Who Is the Bad Art Friend?," a lengthy feature that ran last month in The New York Times Magazine. The story identifies a heated dispute between two writers involving Facebook...and a kidney donation. The piece also explores the question, "Who owns our personal stories?" Journalist Sarah Cascone joins us to discuss a related legal battle involving Andy Warhol and Prince. It's complicated.

Jeff Martin
Jeff Martin is the Online Communities Manager for Philbrook Museum of Art. In his spare time, he's also a writer and editor. His most recent book, The Late American Novel: Writers on the Future of Books, was praised in The Economist and The New Yorker, and was selected as one of the Essential Summer Reads of 2011 by The Atlantic. Jeff is a longtime columnist for TulsaPeople magazine and the founder of the literary organization, Booksmart Tulsa.
Scott Gregory
Scott Gregory started working at Public Radio Tulsa in 2006; he started listening to public radio circa 1980, when he and NPR both marked their tenth birthdays (although only one of them commemorated the occasion with a party at Skate World). As this station's Production Director, Scott mainly serves as the producer and editor of StudioTulsa, the award-winning interview show. Scott also hosts and programs All This Jazz, which airs every Saturday night on Public Radio 89.5-1 from 9pm till midnight (with a 7pm rebroadcast on Sunday nights, on Jazz 89.5-2). He's also the co-creator of the popular Museum Confidential podcast, which he and Jeff Martin (of Philbrook Museum of Art) began in 2017.
