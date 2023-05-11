© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Museum Confidential

Preserving Art (and Everything Else) in the Digital World

Published May 11, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT
Museum Confidential: Season 7, Episode 17.

With more and more of our lives now being lived online -- and with more and more of our stuff existing only in the cloud -- how best should we preserve art...and culture...and everything else worth saving? On this go-round of Museum Confidential, we speak with Richard Rinehart, the Director of the Samek Art Gallery at Bucknell University. He's also the co-author of an interesting new book titled "Re-Collection: Art, New Media, and Social Memory."

