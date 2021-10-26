-
How is the widespread usage of new media affecting international relations? Or worldwide standards of diplomacy? How are social media and digital tech,…
-
Our guest on ST is Viktor Mayer-Schönberger, a professor of internet governance and regulation at the Oxford Internet Institute at the University of…
-
The Oklahoma Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday advanced two bills from Republican lawmakers aimed at perceived social media censorship.Senate Bill 383…
-
Increasing access to high-speed internet in rural Oklahoma may be an even tougher task than it sounds because of federal uncertainty.Oklahoma’s Rural…
-
Anyone who's followed current events for the past several years -- here in the U.S. and/or across the globe -- will recognize that violent acts of…
-
Our guest is Jared Yates Sexton, whose writing has included books and articles on politics, culture, and social justice, as well as works of fiction; he's…
-
A study of seven years' worth of data shows what states can do to improve broadband internet availability in rural areas.OSU's Department of Agricultural…
-
Monday the 31st will bring the first day of classes for Tulsa Public Schools, and given the current pandemic, this is certainly going to be a very…
-
Our guest is Klon Kitchen, who leads the tech policy initiative at the Heritage Foundation. He recently gave a talk titled "Disrupting National Security:…
-
(Note: This show first aired earlier this year.) Nathan Englander is our guest; he's the bestselling author of "For the Relief of Unbearable Urges," "What…