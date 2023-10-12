Live in Iowa: Words & Pictures
Museum Confidential: Season 8, Episode 3.
Fifteen years ago, a catastrophic flood shut down the art museum located on the University of Iowa campus. Today, that museum has finally reopened with a new building, a new name (The Stanley Museum of Art), and a striking new catalog created in partnership with the legendary Iowa Writer's Workshop. At a recent live-onstage taping of MC at The Stanley, we spoke with a few folks involved with this new museum and its special new publication.