"American Artists, American Stories" at Philbrook

What makes American art "American"? We're pleased to welcome Susan Green back to our podcast; she's a curator at Philbrook Museum of Art here in Tulsa. Susan tells us about a special show that has just recently opened at Philbook: "American Artists, American Stories from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, 1776-1976." It's a sweeping, richly varied exhibition offering more than 100 masterworks -- by Mary Cassatt, Barkley L. Hendricks, Edward Hopper, Anna Klumpke, Alice Neel, Georgia O'Keeffe, Andrew Wyeth, and many others -- and it runs through December 29, 2024.