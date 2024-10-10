© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Museum Confidential

"American Artists, American Stories" at Philbrook

Published October 10, 2024 at 12:34 PM CDT

Museum Confidential: Season 9, Episode 3.

What makes American art "American"? We're pleased to welcome Susan Green back to our podcast; she's a curator at Philbrook Museum of Art here in Tulsa. Susan tells us about a special show that has just recently opened at Philbook: "American Artists, American Stories from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, 1776-1976." It's a sweeping, richly varied exhibition offering more than 100 masterworks -- by Mary Cassatt, Barkley L. Hendricks, Edward Hopper, Anna Klumpke, Alice Neel, Georgia O'Keeffe, Andrew Wyeth, and many others -- and it runs through December 29, 2024.

Museum Confidential Philbrook Museum of ArtAmerican ArtAmerican CultureModern ArtAmerican HistoryCultural and Ethnic DiversityArt CriticismArt HistoryArt MuseumsJeff MartinScott Gregory
