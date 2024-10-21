Live from Tulsa

This episode of MC was recently taped at a "live" event here in Tulsa at the Patti Johnson Wilson Hall within Philbrook Museum of Art. The gig was staged in partnership with Tulsa Town Hall, and our host Jeff Martin was joined by interdisciplinary artist Cannupa Hanska Luger, Brooklyn Museum curator Kimberli Gant, and Philbrook Chief Curator Kate Green. They spoke in detail about why and how today's museums are diversifying their collections.