© 2026 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
OK, SO: Say More

Jake Follis

Published November 5, 2026 at 1:48 PM CST
Screenshot
Screenshot

Season 1, Episode 5

OK, SO: Say More