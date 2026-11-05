© 2026 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cherokee Nation launches North Tulsa housing addition

Public Radio Tulsa | By Teegan Smith
Published November 5, 2026 at 12:11 PM CST
Cherokee Nation leaders gathered with North Tulsa residents, Green Country Habitat for Humanity and Tulsa leaders to celebrate the historic housing event with a ribbon cutting at the seven-unit apartment building at 110 N. Harvard Ave.
Cherokee Nation
Cherokee Nation leaders gathered with North Tulsa residents, Green Country Habitat for Humanity and Tulsa leaders to celebrate the historic housing event with a ribbon cutting at the seven-unit apartment building at 110 N. Harvard Ave.

Cherokee Nation announced the opening of several new affordable rental homes in North Tulsa last week.

North Tulsa is home to nearly 10,000 Cherokee citizens, and the tribe opened its first affordable housing development week with seven new apartments on North Harvard Avenue. The tribe partnered with the Green Country Habitat for Humanity and the City of Tulsa for the project.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the tribe will have additional housing partnerships, including securing 45 lots in the second phase of the Flat Rock Ridge project at 36th Street North and Peoria Avenue.

"We will create opportunities for our citizens to either get into affordable rental units or perhaps even home construction through our mortgage assistance program," Hoskin said.

A multimillion-dollar community building that the tribe opened earlier this year is a solo project near the Flat Rock Ridge development. Hoskin says the goal is to create a communal feel for the area.

“We have always intended to build that up as a bit of a community campus and that will include three duplexes that we will directly construct," Hoskin said.

The Cherokee Nation Housing Authority plans to purchase the North Harvard apartments by the end of 2026.
Tags
Local & Regional Cherokee NationNorth TulsaAffordable housing
Teegan Smith
Teegan Smith  stepped into the news reporter role at KWGS in October 2026 after obtaining a bachelor's degree from the University of Oklahoma. 
See stories by Teegan Smith