Cherokee Nation launches North Tulsa housing addition

Cherokee Nation announced the opening of several new affordable rental homes in North Tulsa last week.

North Tulsa is home to nearly 10,000 Cherokee citizens, and the tribe opened its first affordable housing development week with seven new apartments on North Harvard Avenue. The tribe partnered with the Green Country Habitat for Humanity and the City of Tulsa for the project.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the tribe will have additional housing partnerships, including securing 45 lots in the second phase of the Flat Rock Ridge project at 36th Street North and Peoria Avenue.

"We will create opportunities for our citizens to either get into affordable rental units or perhaps even home construction through our mortgage assistance program," Hoskin said.

A multimillion-dollar community building that the tribe opened earlier this year is a solo project near the Flat Rock Ridge development. Hoskin says the goal is to create a communal feel for the area.

“We have always intended to build that up as a bit of a community campus and that will include three duplexes that we will directly construct," Hoskin said.

The Cherokee Nation Housing Authority plans to purchase the North Harvard apartments by the end of 2026.

