StudioTulsa

TU's Presidential Lecture Series presents an online evening with Fran Lebowitz

Published October 29, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT
Aired on Friday, October 29th.

A conversation with the writer and commentator Fran Lebowitz in advance of her online appearance as part of TU's Presidential Lecture Series

Early next month, the Presidential Lecture Series at the University of Tulsa will present a free, online discussion with the New York City-based writer, cultural critic, and social commentator Fran Lebowitz. She's our guest on StudioTulsa. She'll be in conversation TU Professor Sean Latham on Monday, November 8th, beginning at 7pm; it's a free-to-the-public event, happening virtually, but registration is required. (For more information, or to register, please visit this link.) An insightful and often scathingly funny pundit who's been active since the 1970s -- mainly as an essayist, author, and media personality, whom The New York Times once called a modern-day Dorothy Parker -- Lebowitz recently acquired many new fans when she appeared in the popular Netflix series, "Pretend It's a City."

StudioTulsa
