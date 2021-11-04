The Jewish Federation of Tulsa will soon present an online Kristallnacht Remembrance event: "...And the World Was Silent"

Our guest is Dr. John K. Roth, Professor Emertius at Claremont McKenna College. Along with serving on the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, Dr. Roth also received the Holocaust Educational Foundation's Distinguished Achievement Award for Holocaust Studies and Research. He's written more fifty books as well as countless articles and reviews, and he will take part in an upcoming Kristallnacht Remembrance event, which will happen online on Sunday the 7th at 2pm via Zoom. This event, titled "...And the World Was Silent: The Consequences of Being a Bystander," will be presented by the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, the Council for Holocaust Education, the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art, and the Tulsa City-County Library. For more on this online-only event, please go here.