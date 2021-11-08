Our guest is the bestselling author and biomechanist, Katy Bowman, who also runs a movement education company called Nutritious Movement in Washington State. She talks about her new book, "Grow Wild: The Whole-Child, Whole-Family, Nature-Rich Guide to Moving More." It's a guidebook that aims to get kids (from infants to preteens) as well as their families moving more, and moving better, and doing so together (ideally while outside). Bowman argues that -- in an era when tasks that formerly required the use of our muscles and bones can now be done with a click or swipe on a device -- we as a society have traded convenience for the movement-rich environment that our physical and mental health actually depend on. As Sheryl Campbell, author of "Mother Earth News," has noted of this work: "'Grow Wild' is not a book of exercises. Rather it is a helpful reference for creating active spaces for children to move in throughout their ordinary day."