StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

"Grow Wild: The Whole-Child, Whole-Family, Nature-Rich Guide to Moving More"

Published November 8, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST
book-cover.jpg
Aired on Monday, November 8th.

Bestselling author and biomechanist Katy Bowman discusses her new book, which aims to get kids (from infants to preteens) as well as their families moving more, and moving better, and doing so together (ideally while outside).

Our guest is the bestselling author and biomechanist, Katy Bowman, who also runs a movement education company called Nutritious Movement in Washington State. She talks about her new book, "Grow Wild: The Whole-Child, Whole-Family, Nature-Rich Guide to Moving More." It's a guidebook that aims to get kids (from infants to preteens) as well as their families moving more, and moving better, and doing so together (ideally while outside). Bowman argues that -- in an era when tasks that formerly required the use of our muscles and bones can now be done with a click or swipe on a device -- we as a society have traded convenience for the movement-rich environment that our physical and mental health actually depend on. As Sheryl Campbell, author of "Mother Earth News," has noted of this work: "'Grow Wild' is not a book of exercises. Rather it is a helpful reference for creating active spaces for children to move in throughout their ordinary day."

Tags

