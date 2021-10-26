Fitness and Exercise

-
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Robert J. Davis -- a/k/a The Healthy Skeptic -- whose writing has appeared on CNN, PBS, WebMD, and in The Wall…
-
These are, as we all know, particularly anxious times; in this age of the Coronavirus pandemic, anxiety is clearly widespread. But what are the "good"…
-
Why do human beings sweat? And what other animals on this planet sweat, and why do they do it? Are there health benefits to sweating? Our guest is Sarah…
-
Our guest is Herman Pontzer, an Associate Professor of Evolutionary Anthropology at Duke University and Associate Research Professor of Global Health at…
-
(Note: This discussion first aired back in March.) Our guest is Dr. Monica Aggarwal, the director of Integrative Cardiology and Prevention at the…
-
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we're talking about the science and strategies of composting -- and why it's good for our planet, and why it's good…
-
Our guest on this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday is Becky Wilcox, PT, MPT, PRPC, who was the first person in Oklahoma to be recognized (back in…
-
(Note: This show first aired back in March.) Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Saray Stancic. In 1995, she learned that she had multiple sclerosis. By…
-
Our guest is Steven Johnson, the bestselling author whose previous books include "Where Good Ideas Come From" and "The Ghost Map." He joins us to talk…
-
Anna America, Tulsa's Parks & Rec Director, Talks About Recent Public-Opinion Surveys It's ConductedOur guest on ST is Anna America, the Chief of Culture and Recreation & Parks Director for the City of Tulsa. The Tulsa Parks Department recently presented…