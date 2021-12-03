"The Redemption of Bobby Love: A Story of Faith, Family, and Justice"

Our guests are Bobby and Cheryl Love, a married couple based in Brooklyn, New York. They join us to talk about their dramatic and surprising new memoir. As was noted of this title by Publishers Weekly: "In this moving story of struggle and forgiveness, an escaped convict reflects on his life in hiding alongside his wife of 35-plus years. In 2015, Bobby and Cheryl Love's Brooklyn home was upended by a surprise raid by the NYPD and FBI. As Bobby was placed under arrest, Cheryl was told that her husband of almost 30 years had lied about his identity and his life before they met. In parallel narratives from Bobby and Cheryl, those secrets are disclosed against the history of their unshakable love. Born Walter Miller in 1950, Bobby fell into a life of crime as a teen in the Jim Crow South and began committing armed bank robberies, one of which led to his incarceration in 1971. After six years behind bars, Miller escaped while on road crew duty, and he fled to New York. There, he assumed a new name and earned honest money at a variety of jobs, including one where he met Cheryl.... Readers will be awestruck by this inspiring account."