The Best of StudioTulsa in 2021 -- "But You're Still So Young: How Thirtysomethings Are Redefining Adulthood"

(Note: This interview first aired earlier this year.) Our guest is Kayleen Schaefer, a journalist and author who's written for The New York Times, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, and other publications. Her latest book, which she tells us about, is "But You're Still So Young: How Thirtysomethings Are Redefining Adulthood." The book looks carefully at how thirtysomethings in America today are -- and aren't -- meeting the milestones which sociologists commonly cite as the five markers of adulthood: finishing school, leaving home, marriage, gaining financial independence, and having kids. As a critic writing for Vogue noted of this book: "Schaefer mixes social science, psychology, original reporting, and personal anecdotes into a work of nonfiction that is as compact and refreshing as a soft-serve ice cream cone.... Clearheaded and full of heart, [this book] offers a gentle indictment of a broken system and also a soothing message: Nobody's got it all figured out."