© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

The Best of StudioTulsa in 2021 -- "But You're Still So Young: How Thirtysomethings Are Redefining Adulthood"

Published December 29, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST
kayleen-book.jpg
Aired on Wednesday, December 29th.

"Schaefer mixes social science, psychology, original reporting, and personal anecdotes into a work of nonfiction that is...compact and refreshing...[and] clearheaded and full of heart." — Vogue

(Note: This interview first aired earlier this year.) Our guest is Kayleen Schaefer, a journalist and author who's written for The New York Times, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, and other publications. Her latest book, which she tells us about, is "But You're Still So Young: How Thirtysomethings Are Redefining Adulthood." The book looks carefully at how thirtysomethings in America today are -- and aren't -- meeting the milestones which sociologists commonly cite as the five markers of adulthood: finishing school, leaving home, marriage, gaining financial independence, and having kids. As a critic writing for Vogue noted of this book: "Schaefer mixes social science, psychology, original reporting, and personal anecdotes into a work of nonfiction that is as compact and refreshing as a soft-serve ice cream cone.... Clearheaded and full of heart, [this book] offers a gentle indictment of a broken system and also a soothing message: Nobody's got it all figured out."

Tags

StudioTulsaEconomicsAmerican CultureAmerican HistoryCollege LifeBoomerang KidsFamily LifeChildren and BehaviorParentingSociologyPsychologyJobs and Work-Related IssuesBaby BoomersSocial MediaAgingJournalismThe Millennial GenerationMarriageBanking and FinanceGeneration XStudent LoansDating and RelationshipsAcademic Life and CultureSocial ChangeThe Working PoorWriters on WritingJobsHuman behaviorchildrenClass Distinctions (in Economics)wealth gapNonfiction
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More