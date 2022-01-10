Spotlighting the excellent podcast known as Freakonomics, M.D.

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we learn about a podcast called Freakonomics, M.D., which launched about a year ago. Our guest is Dr. Bapu Jena, the host of this podcast, who's a professor at Harvard Medical School, a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, and a faculty research fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research. (You can learn more about this engaging and accessible podcast here.) Titles for recent episodes of Freakonomics, M.D. include "Do Your Doctor's Political Views Affect Your Care?" and "When Is a Natural Disaster Good for Your Health?" and "Exit Interview with N.I.H. Director Dr. Francis Collins."