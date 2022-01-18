© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"The Hidden History of American Healthcare" (Encore Presentation)

Published January 18, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST
Aired on Monday, January 17th.

"Hartmann's take on our health care debacle is informative, fascinating, and hopefully useful." -- Booklist

(Note: This program first aired back in September.) Our guest is the progressive radio host, multimedia personality, and bestselling author Thom Hartmann. He tells us about his book, "The Hidden History of American Healthcare: Why Sickness Bankrupts You and Makes Others Insanely Rich." It's an engaging and highly readable narrative looking at how and why efforts to enact truly affordable universal healthcare in the U.S. have been repeatedly thwarted...and what might be done in order to finally realize this.

StudioTulsaHealth CareMedicineAffordable Care ActThe Working PoorClass Distinctions (in Economics)Big PharmaCorporate FraudAmerican Health HistoryAmerican HistoryHealth InsuranceProgressive CausesHealth Care ReformHealth Care PolicyJohn Henning SchumannHospitals
