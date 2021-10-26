Health Insurance

-
Our guest on this edition of ST Medical Monday is the progressive radio host, multimedia personality, and bestselling author Thom Hartmann. He tells us…
After months of back-and-forth negotiations and with thousands of Oklahomans' medical care thrown into uncertainty, Saint Francis Health System and Blue…
St. Francis Hospital is set to leave the Blue Cross Blue Shield network at the end of the month. It could be a big change for healthcare in Tulsa.What’s…
After health insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma announced Wednesday that Saint Francis Health System would be leaving its network because of…
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma said Wednesday that negotiations with Saint Francis Health System had failed and, as a result, Saint Francis will leave…
(Note: This interview first aired last summer.) Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Adam S. Cifu; he's the co-author of an interesting book about…
On this edition of ST, we're talking about State Question 802, the Medicaid expansion initiative that Oklahoma voters will cast ballots for or against on…
Gov. Kevin Stitt has put a state question to expand Medicaid in Oklahoma on the June 30 ballot.State Question 802 supporters turned in more than 313,000…
Our guest is Dan Weissmann, a public-radio reporter/editor/producer whose work has appeared on Marketplace, Planet Money, 99 Percent Invisible, and NPR’s…
On this edition of Medical Monday, as the Oklahoma Legislature has just recently completed its annual session, we offer a detailed review of whether and…