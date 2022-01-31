Getting to know the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we learn about the first tribally-affiliated college of medicine ever to open in the US. The OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation is a facility located in Tahlequah, Oklahoma; it opened in August of 2020 with an entering class of 54 first-year medical students. Our guests are Chuck Hoskin, Jr., the Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, and Dr. Natasha Bray, the Interim Dean for this facility. As we learn on today's program, it's a state-of-the-art medical college situated on the campus of the W.W. Hastings Hospital, and it functions as an extension of the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa.