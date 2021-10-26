-
Tulsa County Commissioners on Monday approved their biggest allocation of American Rescue Plan funding to date: $4 million for the expansion of OSU…
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we learn about the National Center for Wellness & Recovery, which is based at the OSU Center for Health Sciences in…
Over seven months into Oklahoma's experience with the novel coronavirus, public health researchers say the state is falling far short of adequate levels…
Oklahoma's nursing homes will be eligible to receive facility-specific weekly trainings and a federally-funded stipend as part of a program through the…
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Jennifer Clark, a Visiting Associate Professor of Community Health at TU's Oxley College of Health Sciences; she…
Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa could be under contract as the area’s COVID-19 surge hospital through the end of June, but hospital…
Tulsa’s OSU Medical Center will serve as a COVID-19 hospital in the event of a surge in cases.A hospital in the Oklahoma City area will be designated as a…
Despite the growth in enrollment at existing medical schools and the emergence of new schools, there's still a physician shortage in many parts of the…
On this installment of ST Medical Monday, we are discussing World AIDS Day, which arrives on Friday the 1st; we're also talking more generally about how…
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we speak with William Paiva, who became the executive director of Oklahoma State University's Center for Health…