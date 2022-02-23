Okay, party people...in case you didn't already know...Mardi Gras 2022 will arrive on March 1st...as in, Tuesday of next week. (!) And we've got just the book for this powerful, fast-approaching occasion: "The Big Book of King Cake." Our guest is the New Orleans-based writer Matt Haines, the author of this special volume. Haines writes about food, travel, current events, and inspirational people; his articles have appeared in CNN Underscored, Zagat, Fodor's Travel, and other publications. And as he states in the pages of this very book: "I once ate more than eighty king cakes in a single Carnival.... So you can imagine how amazed I was to learn there has never been a coffee table book dedicated to king cakes!" Well, here we have it -- finally -- and the best part is that "The Big Book of King Cake" isn't just a lavishly illustrated book of recipes, food stories, and bakery profiles. It's also an engaging work of social and cultural history that will appeal to anyone interested in New Orleans, Christianity, Carnival season, and/or the intersection of sweets, treats, and creativity. Dig in.