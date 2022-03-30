© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"Flipped: How Georgia Turned Purple and Broke the Monopoly on Republican Power"

Published March 30, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT
Aired on Tuesday, March 29th.

"Richly detailed.... Enriched by Bluestein's impressive access to insiders on both sides of the aisle, this is a valuable study of a state likely to play a big role in national politics for years to come." -- Publishers Weekly

How, exactly, did Georgia turn from red to purple? Our guest is Greg Bluestein, a reporter covering state politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also contributes to the Political Insider blog and hosts the Politically Georgia podcast. Bluestein joins us to discuss his new book, "Flipped," which documents how the election of both Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the U.S. Senate transformed Georgia from one of the staunchest Republican strongholds to a key battleground state. The book also looks at the pioneering influence of Stacey Abrams on American politics, and moreover explores the various, non-stop disinformation campaigns happening all over Georgia, campaigns that will likely plague statewide and national elections for years to come.

