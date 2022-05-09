ST Medical Monday checks out Dr. Patient, a podcast about those who give and receive care

Our guest is Dr. Heather Johnston, who's the creator/host of a recently launched podcast called Dr. Patient, which explores the doctor-patient relationship through informed interviews, personal stories, and candid conversations. (You can learn more about about Dr. Patient, and listen to its various episodes on demand, at this link.) With episodes carrying titles like "Finding Humanity in the Hospital" and "How to Be a Patient," it's a podcast that draws much of its inspiration as well as its insights from the vast experience that Dr. Johnston has had as both a patient and a doc.