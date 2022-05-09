© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

ST Medical Monday checks out Dr. Patient, a podcast about those who give and receive care

Published May 9, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT
Aired on Monday, May 9th.

Dr. Heather Johnston offers a podcast exploring how medical care is both delivered and received in the US today.

Our guest is Dr. Heather Johnston, who's the creator/host of a recently launched podcast called Dr. Patient, which explores the doctor-patient relationship through informed interviews, personal stories, and candid conversations. (You can learn more about about Dr. Patient, and listen to its various episodes on demand, at this link.) With episodes carrying titles like "Finding Humanity in the Hospital" and "How to Be a Patient," it's a podcast that draws much of its inspiration as well as its insights from the vast experience that Dr. Johnston has had as both a patient and a doc.

StudioTulsa Medical History
