StudioTulsa

Meeting Tulsa's City Council District 4 Candidates

Published August 8, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT
Aired Friday, August 5th.

A series of short interviews with the candidates vying for Tulsa's City Council District 4 seat.

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we meet the candidates who hope to succeed Kara Joy McKee as the Tulsa City Council District 4 representative. On Monday July 25, we spoke with Laura Bellis about her work leading the Take Control Initiative, but during the course of the conversation, we also spoke with her about her candidacy for the District 4 seat. You can hear her interview here. In the interest of fairness, on this program, we speak with the other candidates running for the seat on August 23. They include construction executive Michael Feamster, local business owner Bobby Dean Orcutt, social justice advocate Matthew Fransein, and architect Michael Birkes. We also made several attempts to contact candidate Weylon Flax, with no success. We'll hear about their priorities for the city and for District 4, a district stretching from West Tulsa, through downtown, to the Pearl District, and the Route 66 corridor.

