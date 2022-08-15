© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

A chat with Dr. Harvey Blumenthal, a Tulsa-based retired neurologist and avid history buff

Published August 15, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT
photo-hb-studio.jpg
Aired on Monday, August 15th.

It was one of Dr. Blumenthal's patients who recieved the first-ever CAT Scan in Tulsa, back in 1976.

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we welcome Dr. Harvey Blumenthal, a retired neurologist and avid history enthusiast based here in Tulsa. He talks with us about the Battle of Guadalcanal, which happened eighty years ago (in August of 1942) in the Solomon Islands, and which served as a key Pacific Theatre victory for the U.S. Armed Forces during World War II. Dr. Blumenthal himself served at a military hospital just north of Chicago during Vietnam, and he draws upon written history as well as his own recollections to make some interesting distinctions between the military mindsets and popular perceptions of these two conflicts. He also looks back on his very active career as a neurologist in Tulsa.

