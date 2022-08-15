A chat with Dr. Harvey Blumenthal, a Tulsa-based retired neurologist and avid history buff

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we welcome Dr. Harvey Blumenthal, a retired neurologist and avid history enthusiast based here in Tulsa. He talks with us about the Battle of Guadalcanal, which happened eighty years ago (in August of 1942) in the Solomon Islands, and which served as a key Pacific Theatre victory for the U.S. Armed Forces during World War II. Dr. Blumenthal himself served at a military hospital just north of Chicago during Vietnam, and he draws upon written history as well as his own recollections to make some interesting distinctions between the military mindsets and popular perceptions of these two conflicts. He also looks back on his very active career as a neurologist in Tulsa.