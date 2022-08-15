© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

"The Paris Bookseller: A Novel" (Encore)

Published August 15, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT
paris-book.jpg
Aired on Wednesday, August 10th.

"Recommended to fans of Paula McLean's 'The Paris Wife' and anyone who enjoyed Hemingway's 'A Moveable Feast.'" -- Booklist

(Note: This interview first aired earlier this year.) Paris in the 1920s -- it's a time and place that seem forever fresh, and forever captivating, to many fans of modern literature. And at the center of this well-documented time and place, of course, there was the famous Shakespeare & Company bookstore (which lasted from 1919 to 1941). On this edition of ST, we learn about a historical novel that focuses on this legendary bookshop and the bookish American woman who owned and operated it: Sylvia Beach. Our guest is Kerri Maher, whose recent novel is "The Paris Bookseller." Per a review of this novel by The Christian Science Monitor: "Maher vividly evokes the free-wheeling Parisian social life of the interwar period.... [An] affectionate novel [with] considerable appeal."

Tags

StudioTulsa American LiteratureParisErnest HemingwayWriters on WritingJames JoyceHistorical NovelsNovelsBook StoresCreativityWomen in HistoryLiteratureFrench Culture and SocietyLGBT Rights and IssuesModern History
Related Content
  • New Documentary Examines Ernest Hemingway's Complicated Life
    NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to directors Ken Burns and Lynn Novick about their new PBS documentary Hemingway. Actor Jeff Daniels reads from Hemingway's private letters and other writings.
  • Art Exhibit Doubles As Used Book Store For Spanish Speakers
    Simon Rios
    A traveling Spanish bookstore has opened in Boston, its eighth and last stop. The creator says the art installation responds to the disappearance of bookstores, and the "invisibility" of Spanish.
  • 'Hidden Kitchens' Hits the Book Stores
    Nikki Silva and Davia Nelson collect stories about America's hidden kitchens in a new book, Hidden Kitchens: Stories, Recipes and More from NPR's Kitchen Sisters.
  • Toklas and Stein, 'Two Lives' Intertwined
    Maureen Corrigan
    Fresh Air's book critic reviews Two Lives: Gertrude and Alice, Janet Malcom's joint biography of Gertrude Stein and her longtime companion, Alice B. Toklas.
  • Ernest Hemingway, left, with his fourth wife, Mary. A new, 'restored' edition of Hemingway's memoir <em>A Moveable Feast</em> — originally completed for 1964 publication by Mary and an editor — softens the posthumous book's harsh treatment of Pauline Pfeiffer, Hemingway's second wife.
    Hemingway's 'Feast' On The Move Into New Edition
    Maureen Corrigan
    In time for the 110th anniversary of the author's birth, Ernest Hemingway's posthumous memoir, A Moveable Feast, has been restored — or rather, as Maureen Corrigan would have it, "remixed."
Load More