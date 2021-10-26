Book Stores

-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we learn all about the vitally important book/author/reading series known as Book Smart Tulsa, which was started ten years…
-
Nancy Pearl is our guest on ST. An editor, novelist, literary critic, retired librarian, and internationally acclaimed reading and literacy advocate,…
-
Looking for a great book or three to relax with this summer? Of course you are. We've got lots of surefire suggestions on that score from Nancy Pearl, our…
-
"To have great poets," as Walt Whitman once noted, "there must also be great audiences." And great cities, it would seem, likewise require great…