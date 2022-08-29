© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

"Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind" (Encore)

Published August 29, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT
book-cover.jfif
Aired on Monday, August 29th.

"An affecting and informative memoir about the lessons we can glean from life as well as death." -- Library Journal

(Note: This interview first aired last year.) Death is something few of us like to talk about, or even think about, but it's a fact of life, of course -- the final fact, so to speak. What if we could live our lives while looking at death in a more complete, more honest, less fearful way? Would our lives be richer? Would we actually be healthier individuals? Our guest, Barbara Becker, clearly and intelligently answers these questions in the affirmative. Becker is a writer and interfaith minister who's dedicated 20-plus years to working with human rights advocates worldwide in pursuit of peace, spirituality, and everyday mindfulness. Her interdisciplinary new book -- at once a study, a critique, a history, and a memoir -- is "Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind." It is, per Kirkus Reviews, "a graceful meditation on divine deliverance.... [Becker is a] reassuring advocate for peace and interreligious understanding, and she views dying as an opportunity to seek enlightenment and give thanks, regardless of one's preferred spiritual path."

Tags

StudioTulsa ReligionJohn Henning SchumannAmerican HistoryAmerican Health HistorySocial JusticePhilosophyPsychologyMental HealthCancerDeath and DyingAgingMemoir and AutobiographyInternational Relief WorkHospice CarePersonal Health and Well-BeingReligious HistoryHuman RightsYoga and MeditationSocial ChangeWriters on WritingFaith and SpiritualityBreast CancerEmotional HealthLiteratureHenry David ThoreauLiteratureAmerican Literature
Related Content
Load More