Yoga and Meditation

These are, as we all know, particularly anxious times; in this age of the Coronavirus pandemic, anxiety is clearly widespread. But what are the "good"…
Our guest is Dr. Jillian Horton, a medical educator, writer, musician, and podcaster based in Canada. As an award-winning teacher of mindfulness, she…
Death is something very few of like to talk about, or even think about, but it's a fact of life, after all -- the final fact of life, you might say. What…
Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dawn Mauricio, who's been practicing and studying vipassan? meditation since 2005, and who now works as a meditation…
On this edition of ST, we learn about the Osage Forest of Peace, which is located on hundreds of acres in Sand Springs, and which dates back to 1979. This…
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we welcome Dr. James S. Gordon back to our show. He's a Harvard-educated professor of psychiatry and family medicine…
It's been commonly noted that we human beings are basically hard-wired for long walks -- and for the thinking, observation, and spiritual reflection that…
On this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, our guest is the writer, cancer survivor, entrepreneur, and former Tulsa resident, Paige Davis, who is also…
(Note: This program first aired back in February.) On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we chat with Dr. Ronald Epstein about his book, "Attending:…
On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we learn about the newly renovated Tandy Family YMCA (at 5005 S. Darlington Avenue). This impressive new facility,…