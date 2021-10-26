Philosophy

-
Death is something very few of like to talk about, or even think about, but it's a fact of life, after all -- the final fact of life, you might say. What…
On this edition of ST, we look into the upcoming Tulsa Chautauqua 2021, a virtual festival happening next week (June 8th through the 12th) on the theme of…
Our guest on ST is Viktor Mayer-Schönberger, a professor of internet governance and regulation at the Oxford Internet Institute at the University of…
Our guest is longtime Tulsa resident Jane Mudgett, a well-respected local leader and businesswoman who's also a certified coach, a trainer, and a partner…
(Note: This interview originally aired back in January.) Our guest is Dr. Duane Bidwell, a professor of practical theology, spiritual care, and counseling…
It's been commonly noted that we as human beings are basically hard-wired for long walks -- and for the thinking, observation, and spiritual reflection…
On this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, we welcome Dr. Lisa Miller, an author and psychologist whose latest book, a bestseller called "The…
How do ideas about personal honor and/or reputation shape our lives and relationships? How do they affect American society as a whole? And how have they…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we share an interesting chat with Krista Tippett that was taped last Saturday afternoon at a Book Smart Tulsa event at All…
On this segment of StudioTulsa, we are pleased to chat with Elaine Pagels, a leading theological scholar in America who has taught at Princeton University…