Tulsa Ballet begins its new season with a Creations in Studio K lineup

We welcome Marcello Angelini back to our show; he's been the Tulsa Ballet's Artistic Director since 1995. The company will soon begin its new season with a Creations in Studio K program, which will be staged from September 16th through the 25th, and which will feature works by Craig Davidson, the noted Australian-born choreographer; Nicolo Fonte, who's currently the Resident Choreographer at Ballet West; and Ma Cong, a choreographer and dancer with deep roots in Tulsa who's now based in Richmond, Virginia. Angelini tells us about the works that all of these internationally recognized artists have created for the upcoming Creations program -- and about how the Studio K space has itself helped to shape the growth and development of Tulsa Ballet. (For more on the Creations evening, including how to get tickets, please go here.)