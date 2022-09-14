© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

Tulsa Ballet begins its new season with a Creations in Studio K lineup

Published September 14, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT
TB-Building.jpg
Photo via Tulsa Ballet website
/
tulsaballet.org
Aired on Wednesday, September 14th.

This season will mark the 15th anniversary of the company's Studio K performance space, which is a smaller, more intimate venue dedicated to exhibiting new and recent works.

We welcome Marcello Angelini back to our show; he's been the Tulsa Ballet's Artistic Director since 1995. The company will soon begin its new season with a Creations in Studio K program, which will be staged from September 16th through the 25th, and which will feature works by Craig Davidson, the noted Australian-born choreographer; Nicolo Fonte, who's currently the Resident Choreographer at Ballet West; and Ma Cong, a choreographer and dancer with deep roots in Tulsa who's now based in Richmond, Virginia. Angelini tells us about the works that all of these internationally recognized artists have created for the upcoming Creations program -- and about how the Studio K space has itself helped to shape the growth and development of Tulsa Ballet. (For more on the Creations evening, including how to get tickets, please go here.)

Tags

StudioTulsa Tulsa BalletCreations in Studio KStudio K (Tulsa Ballet)ChoreographyDancecontemporary danceTulsa's Local Arts SceneMarcello AngeliniMa Cong
Related Content
Load More