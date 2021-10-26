-
Our guest is Marcello Angelini, the artistic director of Tulsa Ballet. The company will present its annual "Creations in Studio K" program -- which is…
-
Our guest is Marcello Angelini, the Artistic Director of Tulsa Ballet. From March 5th through the 14th, the company will once again offer a Signature…
-
We welcome back to our program Marcello Angelini, the artistic director for Tulsa Ballet. He tells us about an upcoming series of socially-distanced…
-
Our guest is Marcello Angelini, the Artistic Director at Tulsa Ballet. The company continues its current season with "Creations in Studio K," an exciting,…
-
This coming weekend -- on March 24th, 25th, and 26th -- Tulsa Ballet will present "Swan Lake," the classic 19th-century ballet, with music by Tchaikovsky,…
-
On this edition of ST, we are discussing "Onegin," the universally acclaimed 20th-century ballet by the late choreographer John Cranko, with music by…
-
On this edition of ST, we welcome back Marcello Angelini, the longtime artistic director of Tulsa Ballet. This weekend, March 18th through the 20th, Tulsa…
-
Starting tonight, Friday the 2nd, Tulsa Ballet presents its final performance of the 2013-14 season, "Off the Floor: Creations in Studio K." This is the…
-
"Off the Floor: Creations in Studio K" --- a Trio of New, Exciting Works --- Returns to Tulsa BalletOn this edition of ST, we chat with Marcello Angelini, who's been the Artistic Director at Tulsa Ballet since 1995. Angelini tells us about the latest…
-
On this installment of ST, we present a conversation with Wayne McGregor, who's the artistic director of Random Dance, which is the Resident Company at…