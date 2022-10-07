© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa.jpg
StudioTulsa

Keeping history alive via mighty fine music: A chat with Lance Ledbetter

Published October 7, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT
dust-logo.png
Aired on Thursday, October 6th.

Ledbetter launched Dust-to-Digital, his award-winning, Atlanta-based record label, back in 2003.

Our guest on StudioTulsa is Lance Ledbetter. He and his wife, April, are the owners and operators of the well-regarded historical/archival record label known as Dust-to-Digital. The label began nearly 20 years ago and has (to date) put out around 70 releases. Per its website, this label aims to "increase access to hard-to-find, essential recordings via preservation, research, and production. Our work has received numerous awards, and has been recognized and cited by a wide variety of musicians, artists, and scholars." Both Lance and April Ledbetter will be speaking here in Tulsa at 5pm tomorrow (Friday the 7th) at Musical Legacies of the Dust Bowl, which is a gallery exhibition and public symposium to be presented by TU's Oklahoma Center for the Humanities. (More on the symposium is posted here.)

Tags
StudioTulsa American MusicPopular MusicPopular CultureHistorical ResearchHistoric PreservationWorld MusicFolk MusicSingers and SongwritersRecords and the Recording IndustryOklahoma Center for the Humanities (at TU)Dust BowlAmerican HistoryAudio Recording
Related Content
  • Professor Longhair plays at the 1971 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
    Music
    Smithsonian Folkways Celebrates 50 Years Of Jazz Fest's Serendipity
    Tom Moon
    The 50th anniversary Jazz Fest: The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival box set, out now, focuses on jazz legends and rising stars from the region.
  • <em>Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection </em>is a six-CD collection of Seeger's previously unreleased music, accompanied by a 200-page book.
    Music
    Pete Seeger's Legacy Gets Immortalized With 'Smithsonian Folkways' Collection
    Audie Cornish
    Smithsonian Folkways archivist and Pete Seeger expert Jeff Place talks about Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, due out on what would have been Seeger's 100th birthday.
  • Music
    At 70, Smithsonian Folkways Is An Antidote To Music Algorithms
    Bob Boilen
    Smithsonian Folkways, known for its broad-based music catalog, wants to surprise you with sounds you didn't even know existed. The treasured American label turns 70 years old on May 1.
  • Asch's Folkways Sounds, Live on the Web
    Felix Contreras
    Moses Asch spent years collecting and compiling the world's sounds. Working through a number of small record labels including Folkways Recordings, Asch explored a world of sound -- not just music, but birds, bugs and machines. Asch died in 1986. But now the Smithsonian has put his entire collection of sounds on the Web.
  • America's Folk Music Anthology
    Fifty years ago, Folkways Records released a six-album set of recordings that had a profound influence on the folk music revival and later on rock music. Morning Edition has the story of Harry Smith's The Anthology of American Folk Music. NPR Online offers a selection of songs from the collection.
  • Dust-To-Digital Producers On Curating And Showcasing 'Harry Smith B-Sides'
    Sam Briger
    Music producers Lance and April Ledbetter talk about curating their new anthology, which collects the flip sides of the 78s Smith chose for his 1952 Anthology of American Folk Music.
  • Joe Bussard, Collector of Musical Treasures
    Steve Inskeep
    Joe Bussard's record collection — perhaps the largest of its kind — sends listeners back in time. "The truest form you'll ever hear in American music is on these records," he says.
  • NPR National News
    R. Crumb's Musical Moonlighting
    Frank Browning
    Robert Crumb, the iconic cartoonist and illustrator, lives in a small French village and does not often speak to the media. In a conversation with Frank Browning, he talks about his love of music from bygone days and his band, the Cheap Suit Serenaders.
Load More