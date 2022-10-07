Keeping history alive via mighty fine music: A chat with Lance Ledbetter

Our guest on StudioTulsa is Lance Ledbetter. He and his wife, April, are the owners and operators of the well-regarded historical/archival record label known as Dust-to-Digital. The label began nearly 20 years ago and has (to date) put out around 70 releases. Per its website, this label aims to "increase access to hard-to-find, essential recordings via preservation, research, and production. Our work has received numerous awards, and has been recognized and cited by a wide variety of musicians, artists, and scholars." Both Lance and April Ledbetter will be speaking here in Tulsa at 5pm tomorrow (Friday the 7th) at Musical Legacies of the Dust Bowl, which is a gallery exhibition and public symposium to be presented by TU's Oklahoma Center for the Humanities. (More on the symposium is posted here.)